Bethany Lynne Perry of Hoxeyville passed away, Friday afternoon, September 1, 2023 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 62. Bethany was born April 19, 1961 to Martin Lee and Jean (Dotson) Burns.
Beth graduated from Durand High School and later earned her associate's degree in computer programming and data processing from Baker College in Owosso. Beth worked in various banks in Northern Michigan, primarily as a teller, for many years.
She loved to travel and had visited all 48 states in the continental United States and on a cruise, several South American countries with her husband Robert. Beth also visited Paris with her childhood best friend, Pam Drew. She loved spending time with her 'pool friends' from Sunset Shores and the Sands whether it was in the pool or out to one of their lunches. Beth loved stopping at yard sales, reading romance novels, painting crafts and spending time in her flower gardens.
On February 14, 1979 she married Robert L. Perry and he survives her along with their daughters, Christy Perry (Matt Smith) of Hoxeyville and Sarah (Timmy) Miller of Cadillac; grandchildren: Tasha, Griffin, Savanna, Samantha, Donovan, Brittney, Haylea; great-granddaughters, Lakelynne and May; her father, Martin Burns of Hoxeyville and her much-loved dogs, Rosy and Rocket.
Beth was preceded in death by her mother, Jean Burns in 2007.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.