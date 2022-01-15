Betsy Lee Taylor of Cadillac passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. She was 63.

Betsy was born on March 18, 1958 in Cadillac to Vincent J "Bob" and Kay L. (Masten) Nicholas.

She graduated from Cadillac High School in 1976where she made many lifelong friendships.

Betsy worked for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Michigan Department of Transportation for over 40 years. She was active with the, "Becoming an Outdoors Woman Michigan" program and was an, "M-DOT Adopt-A-Highway" program coordinator. She loved being outdoors and could often be found on a river trout fishing, snowshoeing or cross country skiing. Betsy also enjoyed basket weaving and formed beautiful friendships within her weaving group. Above all, Betsy cherished time with her sons, Regan and Spencer and adored her grandsons Hunter, Easton and Sayre. Her love for the outdoors will live on through her sons and grandchildren who were regularly reminded to live life to the fullest and, "don't worry be happy."

She is survived by her sons: Regan (Heather) Taylor of Holland, MI and Spencer Taylor of Coeur d' Alene, ID; grandsons, Hunter and Easton Taylor of Coeur d' Alene, ID and Sayre Taylor of Holland, MI; her mother, Kay Nicholas of Cadillac; sisters: Amy (Phil)Graham of Kawkawlin, MI, Julie (David) McCalland Jennifer (Daniel) Marshall both of Cadillac.

Betsy was preceded in death by her father, Vincent "Bob" Nicholas.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, February 4, 2022 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service. Her final resting place will be the Meauwataka Cemetery in Colfax Township.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Michigan Trout Unlimited. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts

12 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231) 824-6421
Call us today.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.