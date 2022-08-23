Betty Ann Ellens- On August 21, 2022, Betty Ann Ellens (Scholten) passed away peacefully surrounded by family. She was 76 years old. Betty was born in McBain, Michigan on May 20, 1946 to Ben and Christine (Schut) Scholten.
Betty graduated from McBain Public High School; Class of 1964. She married and moved to Jenison, MI. Betty was a stay-at-home mom to two daughters, until beginning a career as an optician at Smeelink Optical for 20+ years. While attending Ridgewood CRC, Betty was an active and integral member. Betty worked in children's ministry- teaching Bible School and Calvinettes. She was involved in organizing events and groups. She also enjoyed the mission field and teaching in Vicksburg, MS. She was a soloist in the church choir. Betty was a country music fan; traveling often to Nashville, Gatlinburg, and Branson. She attended many music festivals. Betty spent several years as a snowbird in Florida, which was her favorite place.
Betty is survived by her children; Tarri (Joe) Botwinski of Grand Rapids, and Tricia (Tim) Dekkinga of Hudsonville, grandchildren; Riley Botwinski, Parker (Victoria) Dekkinga, Jameson Botwinski, and Quinn Botwinski, brother; Bernie (Barb) Scholten of McBain, sisters-in-law Arlene Scholten of Cadillac and Mick Scholten.
She was proceeded in death by her sister Janet Mickens, brothers; Walt Scholten, James Scholten, Mel Scholten, Lee Scholten, & Larry Scholten, sisters-in-law; Donna Scholten and Cecil Scholten.
Funeral service will be held at Rehoboth Reformed Church on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Kevin Schutt officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service and a luncheon will follow after the funeral service. Burial will take place at the Richland Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be may to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling funeral arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
