Betty Ann Fighter of Luther, formerly of Freeport, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023. She was 94.

Betty was born October 14, 1928 in Cadillac to Lee and Suvilla (Corwin) Walker. She was a hard worker all her life, helping support the family from a young age. She was the owner and operator of the Freeport Grain Elevator for many years.

She loved sewing and made many quilts and dolls. Betty loved to read mystery books, scrapbook and go through family photo albums.

She is survived by her children: Deborah Slovinski, Margaret Lowe, Daniel Fighter; grandchildren: Shennon Fighter, Sierra Fighter, Sequoya Fighter; great-grandchildren: Maverick and Freya; siblings: Richard Walker, Jim (Caroline) Walker and Pat Hazecamp.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe; granddaughter, Cheyenne; Deborah's husband, Robert Slovinski.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Fellowship Baptist Church in Luther with Pastor Brandon Voyles officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will take place at Freeport Cemetery in Barry County.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan Cadillac Chapter. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

