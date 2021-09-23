Betty Ann Frank, of Manton, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She was 94.
Betty was born on August 10, 1927, in Cincinnati, Ohio to Davis and Alice (King) Skiff. On November 26, 1951 she entered into marriage with Marvin B. Frank in Gaylord, Michigan. The couple spent 46 years together until his time of passing on July 9, 1998. Betty dedicated her life to raising her children. She cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was a faithful member of the Order of the Eastern Star and served as a past matron of the former Manton-Buckley, now Mesick, chapter and as a past grand officer of Michigan.
Betty is survived by her loving children, Paul (Sue) Skiff of Manton, David Frank of Lansing, Kathrynn (Jack) Itnyre of Cadillac and Bonnie (Ed) Trygar of South River, NJ; grandchildren, Paul (Erin) Skiff Jr., David (LeAnn) Skiff, Andrew (Mary Jo) Hart, Amy (Ron) Yarbrough, Eva (Roberto) Alonozo, Tina (Kevin) Tidey, Jeff (Chantel Waisanen) Humphrey, Julia (Ray) Stanley and Laurie (Allen) Otberg; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Skiff of South Lyon; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; her parents, Davis and Alice; and a sister, Wilma Webber of Bellevue, WA.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 2 p.m. with visitation held one hour prior at Hall-Holdship Funeral Home with Chaplain James Martin to preside. Interment will take place at Fairview Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Shiner's Hospitals for Children.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.