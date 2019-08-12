Betty Ann Johnson
Chris Lamphere

CADILLAC — Betty Ann Johnson of Cadillac passed away Friday evening, August 9, 2019 at home. She was 91.

Mrs. Johnson was born August 4, 1928 in Hubbard Lake, Michigan to Lydia Patzer, who later married William Kihn and they preceded her in passing. On September 10, 1948 she married Adrian William Johnson and he also preceded her in passing in 1977.

She spent her early years in Alpena and later moved to Flint where she graduated from Flint Central in 1947. Mrs. Johnson was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Flint for 15 years where she was active in the Christian Day School. She has been a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church since 1971 where she was a member of LWML and the altar guild.

She enjoyed sewing and gardening. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Johnson worked as a Cadillac Area Public Schools paraprofessional for many years. She enjoyed playing bridge and was a member of the same club for 30 years.

She is survived by her children: Curt (Karen) Johnson of Flint, Mark (MaryAnn) Johnson of Flushing, Beth (Robert) Menz of Cadillac and Paul (Debbie) Johnson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Johnson was also preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Taylor of St. Clair Shores and a brother, William Kihn of Oakland, California.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Cadillac with Reverend Joel Hess officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will take place at Selma Township Cemetery in Wexford County.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church Building Fund. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

