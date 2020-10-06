Betty Ann Paul Harrietta - Betty Ann Paul, age 86 of Harrietta, passed away on October 5, 2020 at Maple Ridge Living Center in Lake City. She was born on November 16, 1933 in Cadillac to Leo Porter and Garnet (Ault) Porter. Betty married Keith Paul on September 18, 1954 in Harrietta; he proceeded her in death on February 6, 2018.

Betty enjoyed deer hunting, mushrooming, walking, dancing, golfing, bowling, and visiting with friends and family. She loved life, most of all her family, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Betty worked as an operator for AT&T, a clerk, and an employee at Brown's Fruit Farm as a laborer.

Betty is survived by her children; Sherry (Rick) Schmitzer, Douglas (Thelma) Paul, Debra (Trassord) Adams, and Terri Diann Paul, grandchildren; Jessica (Scott) Kovacks, Jamie (Nick) Harris, and Courtney (Jason) Sauve, great-grandchildren; Raina Harris, Madison Sauve, Lillith Harris, and Jackson Sauve, siblings; Leo Porter, Elaine (Paul) Fortelka, and in-law; Shirley Jewett.

Betty is proceeded in death by her father and mother Leo and Garnet Porter, sister-in-law Betty Porter, brother-in-law Jack Jewett.

There will be no services at this time. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

