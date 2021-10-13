Betty Ann Thompson, formerly of the Marion area, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at the Granbury Care Center in Texas. She was 85.
Betty was born on March 13, 1936 to Carl and Ellen (Cleveland) Thompson in Marion, Michigan. She entered into marriage with Bruce W. Thompson on October 3, 1953 in Marion. The couple spent nearly 65 years together until his time of passing in 2018. Betty enjoyed spending time outdoors alongside her husband, growing flowers, and working puzzles, to name a fewShe was a devoted wife, dedicated mother and a loving grandmother.
Betty is survived by her loving family, children, Kenneth (Robyn) Thompson of Oak Ridge, TN, Jack Thompson of Marion, Rex (Michele) Thompson of Cresson, TX, Linda (Marshall) Jensen of Evart, Warren "Dean" Thompson of Big Rapids and Mary Thompson of LeRoy; 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Ellen Thompson; her husband, Bruce Thompson; a son, Arnold Thompson; siblings, Roy Thompson, Mabel Dyer-Cliner, May Burton and Nina Britton.Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home with visitation held one hour prior. Interment will take place at Highland Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.