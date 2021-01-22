Betty JoAnne Burton, longtime resident of Harrietta passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Autumnwood of McBain. She was 79.
Betty was born on January 13, 1942, in Cadillac, Michigan to parents, Charles D. and Edith (McKinch) Burton. Betty spent time working at Cherry Growers and helping with her mother's trailer park in between raising four children of her own. Betty was a Jack of all trades, she cut hair, decorated cakes, would crochet, read books, chopped wood, laid concrete and anything else she damn well pleased. She enjoyed having social coffee visits with neighbors, friends and even strangers. She could often be seen out walking, enjoying the outdoors as much as possible. Betty was also very artistic working in ceramics and was amazing at drawing. Just prior to facing some health issues she finished training as an EMT. In earlier years she spent time tending to her vegetables in her garden or admiring the humming birds that would visit her feeders. Betty will be remembered for her helping hand and ability to do what she could for others.
She is survived by her children, Angel Ross of Harrietta; Damien Ross of Florida; Melanie LaVencher of LeRoy; and Esther Ross of Tecumseh, MI; her seven grandchildren; one brother and sister, Gene and Nancy; as well as many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation has taken place and graveside services will be held at the Antioch Township Cemetery in Mesick, in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
