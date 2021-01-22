Betty JoAnne Burton, longtime resident of Harrietta passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Autumnwood of McBain. She was 79.

Betty was born on January 13, 1942, in Cadillac, Michigan to parents, Charles D. and Edith (McKinch) Burton. Betty spent time working at Cherry Growers and helping with her mother's trailer park in between raising four children of her own. Betty was a Jack of all trades, she cut hair, decorated cakes, would crochet, read books, chopped wood, laid concrete and anything else she damn well pleased. She enjoyed having social coffee visits with neighbors, friends and even strangers. She could often be seen out walking, enjoying the outdoors as much as possible. Betty was also very artistic working in ceramics and was amazing at drawing. Just prior to facing some health issues she finished training as an EMT. In earlier years she spent time tending to her vegetables in her garden or admiring the humming birds that would visit her feeders. Betty will be remembered for her helping hand and ability to do what she could for others.

She is survived by her children, Angel Ross of Harrietta; Damien Ross of Florida; Melanie LaVencher of LeRoy; and Esther Ross of Tecumseh, MI; her seven grandchildren; one brother and sister, Gene and Nancy; as well as many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation has taken place and graveside services will be held at the Antioch Township Cemetery in Mesick, in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com

The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.