Betty Jane (Baughan) Gage, of Highland Township, passed away at home with family by her side on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. She was 81.
Betty was born on June 7, 1941, in Marion, Michigan to LeRoy and Gladys (Dingman) Baughan. She was born and raised in Marion and became a member of the 1959 graduating class of Marion High School; a year following her high school sweetheart, Tony. With diploma in hand, Betty went to work at the local dairy saving money to make the trip to visit Germany where her then boyfriend, Anthony James Gage was stationed in the United States Army. The two were wed in Germany in 1960 and produced a marriage lasting 63 years, covering multiple states, and trips out of the US for Tony's military career.
Following the family's time in the Army they returned to their roots, moving back to the Marion area. Betty made a living at Evart Products for over 20 years. She enjoyed playing bingo with family and friends and could often be found at one of the area's many craft shows. She will be remembered as a loving wife, caring mother, and adoring grandmother. Betty will be deeply missed by many.
Betty is survived by her husband, Anthony "Tony" Gage of Tustin; her four children, Cindy Plott of Sandusky, OH, Betsy Gage of Cadillac, TammyJo (Jeff) Roddy currently stationed in Japan, and Jim (Sandy) Gage of Marion; her two brothers, Jack (Barb) Baughan and Eugene (Phyllis) Baughan; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
Visitation for friends and family will be Sunday, February 12, 2023, from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery in Marion, in the spring. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
