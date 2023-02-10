Betty Jane (Baughan) Gage Betty Jane (Baughan) Gage, Marion - age 81, of Tustin, passed away February 8, 2023. The full obituary will appear on February 11, 2023.
|Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
|Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts
110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us
Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
|
""
Latest News
- Cadillac's Hill runs to Northern Michigan
- Tip-ups put pike and walleye on the ice
- Area residents, lawmaker weigh in on Whitmer's proposed budget, inflation relief plan
- Today in history: Major film 'Wilderness Journey' has link to Cadillac
- Skilled trades emerging as major focus for local schools
- AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST
- School closings and delays for Friday, Feb. 10
- Death toll rises, rescues dwindle in earthquake aftermath
Most Popular
Articles
- Autopsy reports received, suspicious death investigation making way to prosecutor's desk soon
- Cadillac trio sign for football at D2 schools
- School closings for Tuesday, Feb. 7
- Big Rapids man dies after getting pinned by truck tire at Lake County scrap yard
- Tawas man shot, killed by State Police trooper following a crash
- Local senior earns full ride scholarship to Mid Michigan College
- CHS, districts across the state target of swatting calls Tuesday
- Mason man dead after snowmobile crash Friday in Wexford County
- CHS settling in after principal retirement, CAPS gets news about MSP grant application
- Einstein Cycles announces it will be opening new location in Cadillac April 1
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.