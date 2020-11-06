Betty Jean (nee Huggins) Burke of LeRoy passed away November 4, 2020, all comfy in her own bed surrounded by her family.
Betty was born November 26, 1933 at her Grandparent's farm in Highland Township, Michigan to Jay and Goldie (nee McClain) Huggins.
An avid reader of the Cadillac News, Betty looked daily to make sure she wasn't in the obituaries, well Mom, you finally made it. If you attended Pine River Schools, chances are Betty got you there and home safely, retiring after 30 years; she cared for all her kids. Betty was a strong and courageous woman having moved her boys, as a single mother, to northern Michigan for a better life. She cared for an additional six children for some time, which filled the old farm house with 8 boys and 2 girls. Growing vegetables to put up for the winter was a way of life and learning to skin and cook whatever her boys brought home from hunting, always an adventure. She loved animals and cared for many dogs, cats, and horses throughout her life time. In her younger years, Betty was an active member of 4-H and Radio Emergency Associated Citizens Team (REACT). She was an avid bowler and crossword puzzle extraordinaire.
Betty leaves behind her sons; Sam (Scott Schwerin) Burke, Jack (Julie) Burke, Chris (Stephanie) Burke, Scott (Beth) Burke; grandchildren, Travis (Becca) Burke, Kristen Braithwaite, Eric (Flora) Burke, Jason (Deidre) Burke, Joshua (Chris Smith) Burke, Jonathon (Millie) Burke, Barrie (Kellie Deschutter) Gostlin, Jessica (John Keathley) Gostlin, Zachary Gostlin, Shelby (Justin) Hyatt, Joshua (Alexis Straub) Gostlin, Scott C. Burk; great-grandchildren, Isaac Burke, Cameron Braithwaite, Ethan Burke, Benjamin Braithwaite, Owen Burke, Abigail Burke, Giana Burke, Ethan Burke, Morgan Hyatt, Casen Hyatt, Lilah Burke, Amina Burke, Preston Hyatt; a sister, Shirley (nee Huggins) Campbell, and nieces Lori Campbell and Jean (Les) Kleffman, her dog CoCo and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jay and Goldie; grandson, Justin Burke; nephew, Lee Campbell; and brother-in-law, Hugh Campbell.
Many thanks to Betty's special niece Lori Campbell for her loving care and companionship, and to Munson Hospice staff April, Nancy and their team.
Per her wishes, Betty will be laid to rest along with her family at the Maple Valley Cemetery in Hartwick Township on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Due to the current pandemic, those in attendance are asked to remain socially distant and wear a mask, if medically able, for the health and safety of others.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the LeRoy Community Library, LeRoy, MI 49655 or Tustin Community Library, Tustin, MI 49688.
