Betty Jean DeKam

Betty Jean (Winkel) DeKam, of Falmouth, went home to be with her Lord on October 4, 2019 at Curry House Assisted Living at the age of 92.

She was born September 7, 1927 in Clam Union Township to Thomas D. Winkel and Jennie (Zuiderveen) Winkel. Betty married Carl T. DeKam on July 16, 1952 at the Winkel home in Vogel Center.

After Carl’s return from the Korean War they made their life farming near Falmouth. Betty was a member of the Prosper Christian Reformed Church where she was active in Ladies Aid Bible Study and served many years on the funeral committee. She was also part of the Farm Bureau Falmouth Community Action Group for over 50 years. She enjoyed reading, gardening, both vegetables and flowers, baking, cooking and quilting. Her main concerns in life were that people were full of Jesus and full of food.

She will be lovingly remembered by her children; Carol (Dan) Netz, Steven (Mary) DeKam, Bonnie (Jim) VanHouten, Bruce (Mary) DeKam, David (Esther) DeKam, Timothy (Dana) DeKam and Daniel (Mona) DeKam; 22 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Kerwin and Kay (DeKam) Koetje, sisters-in-law, Lois Winkel and Marilyn Winkel, and brother-in-law, John Haan; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Carl DeKam, siblings Dick T. Winkel, Harvey Winkel, Joanne (Winkel) Haan, and Gordon Winkel.

Special thanks to the caring people at Curry House and Hospice of Michigan.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Prosper Christian Reformed Church with Reverend Dirk Koetje officiating. Friends may meet the family Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church. Burial will take place at Prosper Cemetery in Clam Union Township, Missaukee County.

Memorial gifts may be made to Prosper Christian Reformed Church for Missions or Northern Michigan Christian School Endowment fund. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

