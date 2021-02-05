Betty Jean Fortelka of Hoxeyville passed away February 3, 2021 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. She was 83.
Betty was born July 17, 1937 in Cadillac, Michigan to Arthur and Edith (Dahlquist) Griswold. On February 9, 1956, she married her high school sweetheart, Carl James Fortelka. They were married 62 years and he preceded her in death on June 14, 2018.
Mrs. Fortelka graduated from Cadillac High School in 1955. She opened and helped operate Carl's Canoe Livery on the Pine River with her husband. Mrs. Fortelka attended the Clayhill Christian Church in Hoxeyville. She loved to listen to and dance to polka music, play board games, and card games with her in-laws. Mrs. Fortelka was an avid hunter and enjoyed bird watching. She loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by children: Kim (Karen) Fortelka of Harrietta, Darcie Wright of Cadillac, Carla Raymond of Ravenna, Angela (Tom) Phillips of Cadillac; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and siblings: Jerry Griswold of Cadillac, Rick Griswold of Florida, Helen Harris of Cadillac and Arlene (Arlen) Matson of Traverse City.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Griswold and a sister, Margaret VanPelt.
Memorial visitation will be 1:00 to 4:00 PM, Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Private family graveside services will be held at Banker Cemetery in Hoxeyville in the spring.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
