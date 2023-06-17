Betty Jean McCune, 77, from Dearborn Heights went to be with our Lord unexpectedly on October 25, 2022.
Betty was born on December 26, 1944, and grew up in Taylor, Michigan. She married Terrence Sizeland in 1962 and had five children with him but lost her oldest daughter within hours of delivery.
They moved up to Cadillac in 1970. She was a wonderful mother, always kind, funny but stern. She was a Girl Scout Leader for all three of her daughters and a Den mother for her son.
She was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed hunting on her land in Tustin with her second husband William T. McCune the 3rd. She also enjoyed salmon fishing and camping with her son Terry and his family.
She came up north every year from the beginning of November through Christmas and stayed with her daughter Candice and her family for 15 years until she bought her own property in Tustin to hunt.
She loved gardening, sewing and animals, especially Coco her chocolate lab. She never went anywhere without her.
She loved spending time with big family dinners, celebrations and holidays. She never missed any of them. She especially loved spending time with her great grand babies.
She was a kind, compassionate caring lady who took care of her second husband for two years while on Hospice. He passed on June 30, 2022.
She had big plans with her daughter Cynthia Toepler who lived near her and they were going to travel and just enjoy life. Her daughter Cynthia passed on July 13, 2022. She took the loss of another child very hard.
She was very active, independent and lived alone with her chocolate lab Coco. She attended church every Sunday and was very close to our lord.
She is survived by one brother William (Dorothy) Taylor of New York and one sister Susan Taylor Matteo Schwartzbeck of Palm Harbor Florida. Three children, Candice (Konrad) Molter, Sherry (Randy) Allison, Terry (Victoria) Sizeland. And many grandchildren, Matthew (Tabitha) Vickery, Lauren (Will) Lizenby, Andrew Vickery, Margaret Molter, Evan Bok Molter, James (Emma) Allison, Clayton (Courtney) Allison, Cyrus Allison, Theresa (Josh Castle) Anthony (Amber) Sizeland, Julia Toepler (Elena Sotirin), Terrence Toepler TJ, Taylor Logan, Tristen Vincent, Travis Vincent. Jessie, Sabbrina, Hailey and Emily Sizeland. Many great-grandchildren, Phoenix, Carly, Ian and Will Castle, Kenneth Lipke, Charlotte Lizenby, Sawyer and Breslyn Allison, Eloise Allison, Adaleigh Mae Gwillim, Allyonna Lynn Vincent, Memphis James Karweik, River Toepler, Kaiya Sizeland and Louisa Vickery. And many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Lillian Taylor, her brother Ronald (Betty) Taylor, brother Floyd Taylor and her daughters Debbie Sizeland and Cynthia Toepler.
A memorial and celebration of Betty's life will be on Thursday, June 22 at Resurrection Life Church, 9127 44 1/2 Road, at 5 p.m.
