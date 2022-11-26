Betty Jean McCune 77 from Dearborn Heights went to be with our Lord unexpectedly on October 25th 2022
Betty was born on December 26th 1944 and grew up in Taylor Michigan. She married Terrence Sizeland in 1962 and had 5 children with him but lost her oldest daughter within hours of delivery.
They moved up to Cadillac in 1970. She was a wonderful mother, always kind, funny but stern. She was a Girl Scout Leader for all 3 of her daughters and a Den mother for her son.
She was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed hunting on her land in Tustin with her 2nd husband William T McCune the 3rd. she also enjoyed salmon fishing and camping with her son Terry and his family.
She came up north every year from the beginning of November through Christmas and stayed with her daughter Candice and her family for 15 years until she bought her own property in Tustin to hunt.
She loved gardening, sewing and animals, especially Coco her chocolate lab. She never went anywhere with out her.
She loved spending time with big family dinners, celebrations and holiday's. She never missed any of them. She especially loved spending time with her great grand babies.
She was a kind, compassionate caring lady who took care of her 2nd husband for 2 years while on Hospice. He passed on June 30th 2022.
She had big plans with her daughter Cynthia Toepler who lived near her and they were going to travel and just enjoy life. Her daughter Cynthia passed on July 13th 2022. She took the loss of another child very hard.
She was very active, independent and lived alone with her chocolate lab Coco. She attended church every Sunday and was very close to our lord.
She is survived by 1 brother William (Dorothy) Taylor of New York, 1 sister Susan Taylor Matteo Schwartzbeck of Palm Harbor Florida.
3 children, Candice (Konrad) Molter, Sherry (Randy) Allison, Terry (Victoria) Sizeland. And many grandchildren, Matthew (Tabitha) Vickery, Lauren (Will) Lizenby, Andrew Vickery, Margaret Molter, Evan Bok Molter, James (Emma) Allison, Clayton (Courtney) Allison, Cyrus Allison,
Theresa (Josh Castle) Anthony (Amber) Sizeland, Julia Toepler ( Elena Sotirin), Terrence Toepler TJ, Taylor Logan, Tristen Vincent, Travis Vincent. Jessie, Sabbrina, Hailey, and Emily Sizeland.
Many great grandchildren, Phoenix, Carly, Ian and Will Castle, Kenneth Lipke, Charlotte Lizenby, Sawyer and Breslyn Allison, Eloise Allison, Adaleigh Mae Gwillim, Allyonna Lynn Vincent, Memphis James Karweik, River Toepler and Kaiya Sizeland. And many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Lillian Taylor, her brother Ronald (Betty) Taylor, Brother Floyd Taylor her daughter's Debbie Sizeland and Cynthia Toepler.
We are planning a celebration of her Life in the spring sometime in May. It will be open to everyone family and friends.
We will announce a date on Social Media and put a small ad in the Newspaper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.