Betty Jean Thomsen, age 77 of Lake City passed away December 5, 2020 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
Betty was born November 27, 1943 in Midland to Thomas and Ruth (Shultz) Waskevich.
Betty graduated from Midland High School in 1961 and on February 14, 1970 she was united in marriage to Allen Charles Thomsen in Midland.
Betty was employed with Dow Chemical, U.S. Area and Safety Division in Midland until her retirement in 1993. Betty and Allen moved to Lake City in 1999 where she began working for the Ardis Missaukee District Library in November 2002.
Her hobbies included reading and doing word searches. In her early years she enjoyed playing bingo. Trips to the casinos with her husband, neighbors and friends were always a treat and she enjoyed good meals at restaurants with family and friends. She especially found pleasure shopping with her granddaughters.
Betty was a member of the Forty and Eight Club of the Lake City American Legion Post 300 and the Ladies Auxillary. She served on the United Way of Wexford-Missaukee Board for many years and was involved in Lake City HOOP Christmas Parties.
Betty is survived by her husband, Allen and daughter, Tana (Mark) Buning of Falmouth and son, Roger (Vickie) Thomsen of Linwood, four grandchildren: Hope A. (Erik) Westdorp, Katelyn M. Buning, Haley T. Buning and Ryder A. Thomsen and two step great grandchildren: Kaiden and Porter Westdorp.
She is also survived by a sister in law, Anna Belle Waskevich, many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Larry and James Waskevich, sisters, Joann Stevens and Carole Venney and nephew, Robert Schneider.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Ardis Missaukee District Library in Lake City.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
