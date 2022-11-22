Betty Joan Swinehart (Powell) was born on July 20, 1940 to Joseph and Margaret Cox. She passed away peacefully at home on November 16, 2022.
Betty spent her childhood in Cadillac. In 1956 Betty married Sam Swinehart and moved to Otsego, where they would raise five children, Wendy (Dick) Thompson, Penny (Steve) Stoner, Lorrie (Greg) Rad, Brad (Mary) Swinehart and Jodie (Dan) VandenHeede.
Betty has 11 grandchildren: James (Betty) Thompson, Matt (Christen) Thompson, Justin (Nikki) Thompson, Gabe (Stephanie) Stoner, Kasey (Chris) How, Jessica (Brian) Austin, Amie Rad, Kyle Rad, Liz VandenHeede, Sam (Whitney) VandenHeede and Kate (Nick) Zeigert. Betty also has many great grandchildren and recently welcomed her first great great grandchild.
Betty enjoyed her dog Sassy, reading, crocheting, winning at bingo and playing cards with her great group of friends and neighbors. One of her favorite sayings was "you better move it or lose it" and she lived that way through regular walks with Sassy and doing Senior Fit at her local YMCA. It was important to Betty to crochet blankets for babies in the family and many still have and treasure the special blankets given to them by Betty at their birth.
Please join the family in celebrating Betty's life at an open house held on December 4, 2022 from 12 to 3pm at Betty's home, 367 Farm Lane, Cadillac, MI 49601.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
