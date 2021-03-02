Betty Joanne Bell, age 71, of McBain passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family March 1, 2021. She was born in Cadillac on July 15, 1949 to Alfred and Margaret (Elenbaas) Bell.
Betty had worked as a custodian at the McBain Public High School for 33 years and retired in 2010. She was a member of the Lucas Rehoboth Reformed Church and the Ladies Circle at the church. She was a member of the Cadillac Women's Club. For over 30 years once a week Betty and her lady friends enjoyed tea and fellowship. Betty loved flower gardening, bird watching and Lily the little Yorkie dog.
She is survived by a sister- in- law, Jane Bell of Farwell and a brother- in- law, Wayne V. Schuch of Saginaw. She has many special nieces and nephews, Matthew (Daniella) Bell of McBain, Michael (Sara) Bell and Monica Wieferich all of Farwell, great nieces and nephews, Michayla Bell of McBain, Evalynne and Easton Bell, Bryce, Brooklyn, and Brielle Wieferich all of Farwell.
She was preceded in death by her folks, a brother, Robert Bell, and a sister, Janice Schuch.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 12:00 o'clock at the Lucas Rehoboth Reformed Church with visitation at the church from 10:00 A.M. until time of services. Rev. Kevin Scutt will officiate and Rev. Donn Broeker and Dianne Broeker will assist. Burial will take place in Mount View Cemetery, McBain. A luncheon will follow directly after the funeral services. Memorial contributions may be made to Cowell Family Cancer Center, 217 S. Madison Street, Traverse City, Mi. 49684. Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling funeral arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
