Betty J. Gusha of Cadillac passed away Wednesday morning, April 28, 2021 at her home. She was 85.
Betty was born on January 29, 1936 in Cadillac to George B. & Eithel V. (Bishop) Trobridge. On August 4, 1953 in Indiana she married Russell F. Gusha and he preceded her in death on January 12, 2000.
Betty attended Cadillac Schools and later went to college in Traverse City. In 1968 Betty started her career at Mercy Hospital in Cadillac where she worked for over 40 years retiring in 2008. She was a member of NothernLight Church of Cadillac and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed reading, sewing, crocheting, traveling and gallivanting with her friends. In her younger years Betty also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
She is survived by her daughter, Roxana (Martin) Torry of Cadillac; grandchildren: Brad (Nicole) Little, Angela Little (Brian Boersma), Jessica Little, Troy Torry, Trevor Torry (Kelsey Bechtol); 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Duane Trobridge of Grand Haven and Bill (Char) Trobridge of Cadillac; many nieces and nephews; special friends, Eileen Ashley, Marcy Schroeder, and Cleo Griffen.
In addition to her parents and husband Betty was preceded in death by a daughter, Diana Lynn Fisk Marshall in 1990; a son-in-law, Joseph Little in 1980; a sister, Dema Thompson; a brother, Ed Trobridge and two infant brothers, Roy and Douglas Trobridge.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, May 3, 2021 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Tad Mellish and Pastor Jim Helmboldt officiating. Friends may meet the family Sunday from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Selma Township Cemetery in Wexford County. The family would like to thank Hospice of Michigan for the care given to Betty.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
