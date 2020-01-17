CADILLAC — Betty June Whitley of Cadillac passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 89.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Cadillac with Caleb and Ethan Whitley officiating. Friends may meet the family Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac, and one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Nursery Fund or Center Lake Bible Camp. A full obituary will follow in the Saturday edition of the Cadillac News.
