CADILLAC — Betty June Whitley of Cadillac passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 89.
Betty was born February 24, 1930 in St. Charles, Kentucky to Lewis Watson and Edna Lee (Davis) Ford. On September 18, 1948 in Lincoln Park she married Billie R. Whitley and he preceded her in death on February 25, 2016.
In 1969, the family moved to Cadillac where they owned and operated The Maple Hill Motel for 17 years. She was a member of Fort Park Bible Church in Lincoln Park, Michigan and Temple Hill Baptist Church in Cadillac. Betty was currently a member of First Baptist Church in Cadillac. She was very involved with her church and a member of Christian Women’s Club. Betty was active in women’s groups and teaching Sunday School, but her favorite ministry was volunteering in the nursery.
She loved spending time with her family and friends. Betty was always up for a game or playing cards. She also enjoyed working in her yard, tending to the flowers and crafting. A driving force in her life was her love for Jesus and to ensure that her family knew the Lord.
She is survived by her children: Velma (Randy) Stimpson of Taylor, Richard (Terry) Whitley of Ada, Duane (Mary) Whitley of Tustin; 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Donald Whitley on December 26, 2015.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Cadillac with Caleb and Ethan Whitley officiating. Friends may meet the family Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac and one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Nursery Fund or Center Lake Bible Camp. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
