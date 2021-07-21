Betty Lee (Brandt) Wilson, age 86, of Holland Township, Missaukee County passed away on July 18, 2021 at her home. Betty was born in Grayling to Chester and Vera (Turner) Brandt on August 31, 1934. Betty was a longtime resident of the Falmouth area. She and her husband owned the Moddersville Store for many years, where she also ran a T-shirt shop. In 1992 they retired, turning the store over to their son, Jerry, where it's still open & running today as the Moddersville Store & Pizzeria.
Betty was a member of the Marion VFW woman's auxiliary, and attended the Butterfield Church for many years.Betty is survived by her seven children, Ruth (Melvin) Justice of St. Paul's, North Carolina; Kay Seabolt of Kalkaska; David (Darlene) Wilson of Cadillac; Kim (Mike) King of Sebring, Florida; Sandy (Terry) Cain of Merritt; Jerry (Jessel) Wilson of Falmouth; and Margaret Wilson of Cadillac. Along with 26 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, and 5 great great-grandchildren. And her best friend Norma Hill, of Falmouth.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Wilson, her son Chester Wilson, two granddaughters Carrie and Stephanie Seabolt. Along with her parents Chester and Vera Brandt. Her sisters Violet Acha and Delores Ochsankehl and her brother, Chester Junior Brandt.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 22 at 1:00 PM, at the Moddersville Reformed Church in Falmouth with Pastor Dave Adams officiating, visitation will be held from 11am to the time of service on Thursday. Burial will take place in Moddersville East Cemetery. A luncheon will follow after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain, thoughts and prayers may be expressed at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
