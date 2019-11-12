MANTON — Betty Lou Dowell, of Manton and formerly of Lansing and Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at her home. She was 80.
Funeral services will be held today at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home, with visitation for friends to take place one hour prior. Private interment will be at East Lawn Memory Gardens in Okemos tomorrow.
The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.