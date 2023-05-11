Betty Lou Kamrath of Lake City passed away May 9, 2023 at home with her husband sitting by her side.
Betty was born October 6, 1942 in Willmar, Minnesota to Reuben and Pauline (Johnson) Watkins.
She grew up on a farm in Minnesota and loved to ride the tractor with her Dad.
Betty met Rodney Kamrath at the Moody Bible Institute in Chicago and they were married June 9, 1968 in Kerkhoven, Minnesota.
Betty was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and very active in her local church as a Bible study teacher, mentor of women and a number of other roles. She was a prayer warrior and loved to pray for people and pray with people. She was an active member of the Lake City Christian Reformed Church.
Betty was an incredible and godly wife, mom and Nana. She will be deeply missed by her husband, children and grandchildren. Betty enjoyed spending time with her family, going for walks and playing games with them. She also enjoyed gardening, traveling and watching the birds at the birdfeeder.
Betty is survived by her devoted husband, Rod, son, Rob Kamrath of Grand Rapids, and daughter, Shannon (Brad) Beier of Chicago and her grandchildren, Ellie, Mikayla, Olivia and Susanna.
She is also survived by a brother, Byron (Terri) Watkins and sisters, Peggy Ling, Sandy (John) Erickson and Deb (Steve) Valley.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother in law, Steve Ling.
Visitation will be on Friday, May 12, 2023 at the Lake City Christian Reformed Church from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and again at 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Visitation will also be on Saturday, May 13, 2023 beginning at 1:00pm at the church followed by the Celebration of Life service at 2:00 pm with Pastor Mical Pugh offici-ating.
Burial will take place at the Lake City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Lake City Christian Reformed Church.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City. Words of comfort and memories may be shared on www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
