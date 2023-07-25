Betty Lou Stephenson
Memoriams

Betty Lou Stephenson, of Portland and Lake City, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023 a week after her 86th birthday. She was born July 14, 1937 in Eagle the daughter of Bruce and Helen (Volk) Moyer. Betty with her husband, Keith enjoyed spending winters in Gulf Shores, AL, she loved their time spent in Lake City where they spent many years with family and friends at Lake Missaukee. She was a member of the Red Hat Society in Lake City as well as the L.C.W.C. (Ladies Club) and enjoyed going to the casino occasionally. Betty enjoyed watching her children's and grandchildren's sporting events and was an avid Spartan fan. Her greatest love was her family and will be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years, Keith; parents; brother, Bill Moyer; step-father, Fred Vogt; in-laws, Dwight and Grace (Vogt) Stephenson. Surviving are her children, Kim Stephenson of Lansing, Jeff (Marianne) Stephenson of Portland, Ron Stephenson of Florida, Ken (Cheryl) Stephenson of Portland and Kevin (Sheila) Stephenson of Holt; grandchildren, Erica (Ernie), Brian (Elizabeth), Tyler, Shelby (Evan); great grandchildren, Graham, Brooklyn, Caden and Allie; sister-in-law, Jackie Moyer of Grand Ledge; special friends, Andi Wilson, Keri Simon and many friends in Lake City. The family will receive friend 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge St., Portland. Private family services will be held. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to the North Eagle Cemetery Association or Sparrow Hospice Services in memory of Betty. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.

Cadillac News

