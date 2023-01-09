Betty Lou Stimson of Mesick passed away, Saturday, January 7, 2023 at home surrounded by her family. She was 70.
Betty was born November 10, 1952 in Three Rivers, Michigan to Franklin and Goldie (Snyder) McClain.
On June 6, 1970 she married her high school sweetheart Dale Delmer Stamate and he preceded her in death on February 5, 2000. Betty later married Victor Lee Stimson, her sweetheart of 13 years, February 21, 2016 and he preceded her in death on June 17, 2021.
Betty worked at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for over 25 years before retiring. She was a woman of faith. Betty was strong, independent and always put together. She enjoyed sewing, working in her flowers and cooking. Betty loved babies and was always the first to hold a new baby and rejoiced in every new birth in the family.
She is survived by her daughters: Renee (Charles) Kroes of Cadillac, Kerrie (Bob) Fessenden of Kalkaska, Suzanne (Bob) Miller of Trout Lake; grandchildren: Tyler, Jordan, Ashley, Sage (Baylee), Sarah, Brandon; great- grandsons, Kasen, Kamdyn, Carter, Brantley, Denver; her mother, Goldie McClain; sisters, Linda (Doug) Alkire, Nancy Gilbert all of Bear Lake; sisters-in-law, Joyce (Gene) Draper and Linda (Len) Kosiorowski.
In addition to her husbands, Dale and Vic, Betty was preceded in death by her father, Frank; a granddaughter, Kaylan Kroes; a nephew, Josh Carpenter and a sister-in-law, Gladys Moorehead.
Memorial services will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Gene Draper officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the spring.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lung and Heart Transplant Team at Spectrum Health Foundation. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
