Betty Louise Grzybowski

Betty L. (Fullerton) Grzybowski, 93 of Luther, passed away January 19, 2022 at Grand Oaks Nursing Home in Baldwin.
Betty was born September 2, 1928, the eldest of 10 children to Vernie and Evelyn (Streeter) Fullerton. Her surviving siblings are: Gene Fullerton of Luther, Victor (Marge) Fullerton of Luther, Roger (Sue) Fullerton of Manton, and Terry (Barb Ladden) Fullerton of Luther. She married the love of her life, Louis Jean Grzybowski on December 21, 1946. She is survived by 5 of her 7 children, Delores (Gail) Witbeck of Evart, Carolyn (Kevin) Linderman of Taylor, Wanetta (Dennis) Flynn of Luther, Bernadine Kosnow of Riverview, FL, Douglas (Lisa) Grzybowski of Luther, Andrew Robertson of South Lyons; and 15 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandson. She was preceded in death is her husband Louis Jean Grzybowski; her eldest daughter Barbara Robertson; and son Louis Edward Grzybowski.
In her spare time she was an avid reader and enjoyed a good game of Skippo or Bingo, loved to play the slot at the casino, and spending time with her family.
We would like to thank the nursing staff of Grand Oaks Nursing Home for the excellent care given to Betty during her stay.
A private burial ceremony (immediate family only due to the pandemic) will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, January 24, 2022 at the North Park Cemetery in Luther. A celebration of life service will be scheduled for a later date.
