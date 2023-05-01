Betty Louise King age 78 of Marion passed away at Munson Healthcare-Cadillac Hospital on April 28, 2023. Betty was born on May 15, 1944 in Clam Union Township, Falmouth, to Percy and Esther (VanderWoude) Bierens. She married Sidney Jay King on January 6, 1961 at the Vogel Center Christian Reformed Church.
Betty had worked at Millikens, Oasis, and received her registered nursing degree from Northwestern in Traverse City at the age of 50. She then worked at Cadillac Mercy Hospital and Lakeview Manor. Betty retired in 2006. She enjoyed mushroom hunting, working in her flower garden, fishing, camping and trips to the casino.
She is survived by her husband; Sid King of Marion, children; Dennis (Linda Randall) King of Marion, Brenda (Ken) DeZeeuw of McBain, Tim (Windy) King of Marion, and Toni Schierbeek of McBain, along with 19 grandchildren; Karen (Bill) Rickard, Levi (Heather) Beebe, Jacob Beebe, Spencer Beebe, Keegan (Angel) DeZeeuw, Seth (Megan) DeZeeuw, Haven DeZeeuw, Averom DeZeeuw, Kenda DeZeeuw, Zach DeZeeuw, Sidney King, Sara (Brendon) Hortemiller, Collin Schierbeek and Bailey Schierbeek, and 16 great grandchildren. Also, `surviving are two sisters; Annabelle Workman of Hudsonville and Ellie (Ken) DeRuiter of Falmouth, son-in-law, Donnie Beebe of Marion, sister-in-law, Pat Bierens of Lake City, and in-laws, Hermina Jansen of Hudsonville and Harriet (Hank) Koetje of Byron Center.
She was preceded in death by; daughter, Tammie Beebe, son-in-law, Kregg Schierbeek, parents, Percy and Esther Bierens, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Henry and Jennie King, brother, Jay Bierens, sister, Kay (Cliff) Klein, in-laws, Gerald Workman, Cornie and Coby King, Sietse and Anna Vanderwal, Gerald and Net King, and Bill Jansen.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Highland Christian Reformed Church with Reverend Dave Scott officiating. Visitation will on Friday at the church from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. and one hour prior to the services on Saturday. Burial will take place in the Highland Hillside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cadillac Oasis. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfunerals.com
