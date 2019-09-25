HARRIETTA — Betty Louise Porter of Harrietta passed away Monday evening, September 23, 2019 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. She was 88.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Mr. Dan Vogler officiating. Burial will be at Sixteen Cemetery in Harrietta. Friends may meet the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Funeral Home.
A full obituary will appear in the next edition of the Cadillac News.
