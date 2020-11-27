Betty Louise Taylor, age 91, of McBain, went home to be with her Lord surrounded by her family on Nov. 24, 2020 at her home. Betty was born on December 11, 1928, to Ega and Franke (Sikkens) VanderWoude at the VanderWoude family home in Clam Union Township. She married Lawrence Taylor on Sept. 19, 1947 at the VanderWoude home and he preceded her in death on June 27, 1993.
Betty was a member of the Lucas Rehoboth Reformed Church where she was active in the Women's Circle and over the years involved in many other church activities. She had an outstanding memory when it came to family genealogy of the community in which she lived. She enjoyed sewing, baking and reading and she was famous for the wonderful buns she made for many area events. Having lost most of her eyesight the later years very much limited these activities she enjoyed.
She is survived by her six children, Dave (Sue) Taylor of Traverse City, Steve (Elaine) Taylor of Flint Township, Sheryl Hoekstra of McBain, Jan (Todd) Harrison of Hudsonville, Laurie (Les) Gurden of Cadillac, and Jon (Mary) Taylor of McBain. She was blessed with 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Additional surviving family members are, Jerry (Louise) Taylor of McBain, Hankie Taylor of McBain, Pearl Taylor of McBain, and Maxine Clark of Lake City along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by: Daughters in law, Cheryl Taylor and Rebecca Taylor, son in law, Gerald Hoekstra, siblings, Florence Sikkema, Marie Schripsema, Chuck VanderWoude, Howard VanderWoude, Dick VanderWoude, Merle VanderWoude and Virginia Dykstra, in-laws, Jim Taylor, Robert Taylor, Vernon Taylor, Kay Schepers, Marge Quist, Mae Pluger and Sharon Taylor.
Visitation will on Sunday from 12:00 until 3:00 P.M. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Private graveside services will be held at the Lucas Cemetery with Pastor Les Gurden officiating. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Young at Heart at the Lucas Rehoboth Reformed Church or Council on Aging Low Vision Group. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com Please be aware of the COVID-15 mandates and wear masks.
