MANTON — Betty M. Stauffer of Manton went to be with her Lord on Sunday, September 22, 2019. A complete obituary will appear in this week's edition of the Cadillac News.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Rollins Christian Fellowship Church with visitation held one hour prior. Officiating will be Rev. Bart Glupker. Interment will take place at Bloomfield Township Cemetery.
The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.