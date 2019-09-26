MANTON — Betty M. Stauffer of Manton went to Heaven on the Lord's day, Sunday, September 22, 2019. She is rejoicing with her husband, Roy, son, Stephen, parents, and many other friends and family.
Betty was born on March 21, 1935 in Berrien County to Robert and Elizabeth (Winans) Hauch. She entered into marriage with Franklin "Roy" Stauffer on November 8, 1952 in Palo Alto, California. Roy came to her high school and said his parents were there and they were getting married. She later got her GED in 1973. Betty spent over 13 years working as an EMT at Missaukee County Sheriff's Department. After that she worked at Walmart and Meijer, as well as being a wife and mother.
Her husband and her were dedicated members of the community and were members of Rollins Christian Fellowship Church. She also enjoyed working in her flower beds, watching birds, going to garage sales and spending time with her grandchildren and grand dogs.
Betty is survived by her three sons, James "Jim" (Sandy) Stauffer, Gary (Pam) Stauffer and Dale (Cathy) Stauffer; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Bob (Alexis) Stauffer; sisters-in-law, pat Stauffer, Blanche Hauch and Evelyn Gray; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by a son, Stephan Stauffer; her husband, Franklin "Roy" Stauffer; and her parents, Robert and Elizabeth Hauch; siblings, Dick (Kim) Hauch, Bob Hauch, Rose (Pete) Lo Monico and Beverly (Bob) Spainhower; brothers-in-law, Marshel Gray and Jake Stauffer.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Rollins Christian Fellowship Church with visitation held one hour prior. Officiating will be Rev. Bart Glupker. Interment will take place at Bloomfield Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Children's Ministries at Rollins Christian Fellowship Church.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.