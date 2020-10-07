Betty Mae Christensen, age 65 of Houghton Lake passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital.
Betty was born March 11, 1955 in Cadillac to Walter and Ava (Nye) Christensen.
She loved to do crafts, play Bingo, sit by a lake and enjoyed watching the water and visiting lighthouses. She passed the time playing games on her iPad and always looked forward to gathering with family and friends.
Betty was a member of the Cadillac Honor Guard for a few years and also the Lake City American Legion Auxillary. She was a member of the Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Prudenville.
Betty is survived by her children: Rodger Kiles of Michigan, Matthew (Heather) Kiles of Wisconsin and Christina (Guy) Plaugher of Canton, Ohio, eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother Donald Christensen and sister Kay Christensen, both of Cadillac, a very special friend Gayla Harden of Prudenville and several nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City with Rev. Alex Kowalkowski officiating. A time of visitation will begin at 12:00 noon until 2:00 pm prior to services.
Due to the current pandemic, attendance will be limited and we ask that all visitors please remain socially distant and wear a mask.
Burial will take place in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jennings.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com
