Betty Mae Sawyer, 91, of Elizabethtown, KY passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021. She was a Head Cook at Springview Elementary School in Flushing, MI. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oral D. Sawyer & sister & brother-in-law, Vivian & Wayne Fedewa. She was survived by her sons, Paul & Phillip, daughters, Pamela Lehr-Smith (Mark) & Patti Best (Michael), numerous grandchildren & great grandchildren, brothers, Lamont Sible & Don Sible (Edith), along with numerous nieces & nephews. At her request, cremation was chosen with burial of ashes in Michigan at a later date.
