Betty L. Porter-Fall of Cadillac passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Whispering Pines Senior Living near Lake City. She was 92.
Betty was born on May 19, 1930 in Cadillac to Alec J. & Donna V. (Platz) Gustafson and they preceded her in death.
On February 19, 1948 in Cadillac she married Howard L. Porter and he preceded her in death on June 17, 1987. Later on January 29, 1994 in Cadillac she married Rolland "Chuck" Fall and he preceded her in death on September 14, 1994.
Betty has lived all her life in the Cadillac area and attended Cadillac Schools. She loved dancing, collecting antiques and playing cards, especially euchre. Most of all Betty loved her family and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters: Linda (Roger) Walker, Janis (Gordon) Dewey all of Cadillac, Julie Porter of Leroy and Laura Porter of Cadillac; seven grandchildren: Erika Walker, Chad Walker, Jason (Christy) Dewey, Alexis Molitor, Shawn Dewey, Ezra Porter and Nicole (Derek) Long; nine great grandchildren; in-laws: Dora Zakrajsek of Harrietta and Richard Porter of Traverse City; and Betty's special long time partner Richard Tremayne of Mesick.
In addition to her parents and husbands she was preceded in death by her 11 siblings.
Betty's family would like to thank the loving staff at Whispering Pines Senior Living for their wonderful care of their mom. They would also like to thank Pastor Alicia and Nurse Kelly from Hospice for their assistance.
Private visitation and graveside services have taken place. A celebration of life will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, at the Selma Township Hall. Her final resting place is Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
