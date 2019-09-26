HARRIETTA — Betty Porter of Harrietta, 88, passed away on September 23, 2019 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

Betty was born to Joe and Marie (Jurik) Fortelka in Cadillac on December 23, 1930 and grew up in Hoxeyville, attending and graduating from Hoxeyville High School as valedictorian in 1949. She met who was to become her lifelong friend, partner and husband of 68 years, Leo Porter, on a bus for a school trip to the International Livestock Show in Chicago. They married on May 26, 1951 and commenced farming on Leo’s family farm. After Leo served for several years in the Army in Korea, they picked up their life of farming and continued until the present day. Betty also worked at Michigan Bell and Caberfae Ski Resort.

Betty loved polka dancing with Leo, playing cards (always boys versus girls), being the world’s best baker, gardening, reading, driving her tractor during haying season, trips to the U.P., especially to the casino, and, above all, having her family around her. She and Leo lived and worked on the farm for their entire married life, and there was nowhere either of them would rather be. She touched the life of everyone she met, and she will be missed terribly by all who knew her.

Betty was preceded in death by a grandson, Joel Raymond; brother, Carl Fortelka and brother-in-law, Keith Paul.

Surviving Betty are her husband, Leo; daughters, Nancy (Craig) Gabier, Jill (Bob) Marsh and Peggy (Bob) Randel; brother, Paul (Elaine) Fortelka; sister, MaryAnn (Willard) Evens; sisters-in-law, Betty Fortelka and Betty Paul; six grandchildren: Justin, Ian, Austin, Michael, David and Chris; two great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Kennedy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac, with visitation on Thursday, September 26, between 5 and 7 p.m. Burial will be at Sixteen Cemetery in Harrietta.

Memorials may be directed to the Harrietta Civic Club, P.O. Box 40, Harrietta, MI 49638. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

