Beverly A. Graber

Beverly Anne Graber (Ranshaw), received her Angel wings on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at her home in Sears, Michigan. Beverly was born on November 11, 1936 to Clell Ranshaw and Anna Westra Ranshaw. She graduated from Barryton High School in 1954. Upon graduation she went to work as a Telephone Operator. She married her husband, Dale Graber, in 1955. After raising three children, she worked as an Office Assistant for Evart High School in the early 1970's. Beverly was a loving Wife, Devoted Mother, and an Adoring Grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, knitting, and spending time with her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 66 years, Dale Graber of Sears, devoted children, Julie Urick (Don) of Sears, Christy Kelly (Brian) of Big Rapids, and Jim Graber (Jodi) of Sears, her adoring grandchildren, Matthew Urick (Amy), Jeremy VanSyckle, Jason VanSyckle, Jackson Kelly, Jesse Graber, and Kyle Graber (Stephanie), as well as eight Great Grandchildren. There will be a Celebration of Life on her birthday, November 11, 2021 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at the Orient Township Hall in Sears, Michigan. Share a memory on Bev's page on the Corey Funeral Home website, coreyfuneralhome.com

