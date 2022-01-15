Beverly Ann Steffes, longtime resident of Mesick, passed away unexpectedly from complications of Covid-19 on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Munson Healthcare's Cadillac Hospital. She was 88.
Beverly was born on July 17, 1933, in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Derk and Doris (Frasier) Bruin. She was a graduate of Mesick High School and entered into marriage with Lawrence Steffes, who preceded her in death.
Beverly loved animals, and had a special bond with all her pets over the years, especially her beloved cats. She could often be found spending time with family or enjoying her crafting. Beverly was strong willed and wasn't afraid to give her opinion, especially to those she loved the most. She will be deeply missed.
Beverly is survived by her son, William Steffes of Kentucky; grandchildren, Cindy Lou Churchill, Jody Garchow, Melinda Voice, Billy Steffes, Bettie Steffes, Fredrick Fox, and Michael Steffes; great-grandchildren, Jennifer Kaye Washburn; great-great-granddaughters, Zadie and Marissa; her sister, Joyce (Jeff) Stall; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Larry Steffes, just this past December; her husband, Lawrence D. Steffes; her longtime companion, Lawrence Kimball; her two sisters Helen and Leota; and her parents.
Per her wish cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. The family is planning a picnic near the Mackinac Bridge this summer to celebrate her life. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
