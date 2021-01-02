Beverly Ann Miltibarger of Cadillac passed away Friday, January 1, 2021 at home. She was 84. Beverly was born August 27, 1936 in Cadillac, Michigan to Samuel H. and Claudia B. (Houghton) Cronkhite and they preceded her in death. In 1955 in Sparta, Michigan she married Jack Miltibarger and he preceded her in death on April 30, 2010.
She graduated from Cadillac High School in 1954. Bev attended Independent Bible Church in Cadillac for many years. She enjoyed her pets as well as playing the piano. Beverly's greatest joy was her family and she took great pride in taking care of them.
She is survived by her children: Barbara (Brad) Blisset of Romeoville, Illinois, Jack Miltibarger, Brenda Willis, Lori Miltibarger, Daniel Miltibarger all of Cadillac; son-in-law, Arthur Wilson of Grand Rapids; grandchildren: Carly Wilson of Grand Rapids , Andy (Amy) Willis III of Walker, Michael Blisset of Chicago, Illinois, Matthew (Rachel) Blisset of Gifford, Illinois, Michael Willis of Cadillac; five great-grandchildren ; siblings: William (Sharon) Cronkhite, Gary Cronkhite, Patrick (Julie) Cronkhite, Robert Cronkhite, Jean Tupis, Linda Cronkhite; sister-in-law, Sue Cronkhite and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherri Wilson on April 13, 2015; a grandson, Jeremy Wilson on March 26, 2013 and two brothers, Donald Cronkhite and Richard Cronkhite and a brother-in-law, David Tupis.
Friends may meet the family Monday, January 4, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Private funeral services will be held. Burial will take place at Haring Township Cemetery in Wexford County.
