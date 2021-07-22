Beverly Ann Wiedmeyer, 78, of Evart passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.
Beverly was born Sept. 28, 1942, in Ann Arbor to Lyle M and Joyce A. Todd. She married Stanley Wiedmeyer on Feb. 23, 1963, in Ann Arbor. Together, they raised three wonderful children.
Beverly worked for the Ann Arbor Public Schools for 25 years before retiring and moving north with her husband Stanley who also retired after 35 years in the Printing Business.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed bowling, rug hooking, shopping and planting flowers.
Beverly was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Beverly is survived by her husband Stanley of 58 years; her sister Cheryl (Duane) Madurski; her brother Bruce Todd; her children: Renee (Jerry) Mollette, Rodney (Karen) Wiedmeyer and Rhonda (Jeremy) West; her grandchildren: Rebecca Mollette, Courtney (Weston) Brighton, Justin Mollette, Tyler (Colin) Wiedmeyer. Emily Wiedmeyer, Ryan Wiedmeyer, Joshua West and Noah West; and her three great-grandchildren Savannah, Madalyn and Leland Brighton with brother Eli Brighton on the way; along with many other family members and friends.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held for Beverly on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Nie Funeral Home in Ann Arbor at 11 a.m. with a funeral service directly following. Burial will take place at Washtenong Memorial Park.
