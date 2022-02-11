Beverly Franklin
Memoriams

On February 5, 2020 the almighty called my mother home.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years Jim Franklin and her two daughters: Frances Dushane and Jamey Maitland.

She was an amazing mom of six beautiful kids: Max Franklin, Penny (Greg) Stoddard, Brenda (Theo) Wingate, Frances Franklin, Jamey Maitland and Barbie Franklin. She had several grandkids: Tony Ingersoll, Jim (Heidi) Ingersoll, Richard (Rebecca) Franklin John (Jade)Wingate, Beth (Eric) Franklin, Amy Franklin, Amanda Dushane, Brandy Wingate, Kedric (Sierra) Piper, Haley Piper, Jamey Piper and Hunter Maitland, Jaiden Piper and Sy Maitland.

Mom worked at Carter's grocery store for years and finished her retirement out at Lakeshore Linen.

My mom had several great-grandkids: Tony Ingersoll Jr., Jim Ingersoll, Kayla Ingersoll, Kadin and Kaitlyn Talcott, Kari Wingate, Ana Wingate, Doodie Wingate, Olivia Wingate, Brayden Piper, Kolton Piper, Kendal Piper, Deja Wingate. My momma also had two wonderful best friends Sharon Shermer and Rhonda Sheldon.

You will TRULY be missed momma.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Amvets post 110 in Cadillac at noon on February 19.

