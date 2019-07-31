SPOKANE, Wash. — Beverly G. Elofson of Spokane, Washington, formerly of Cadillac, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Washington. She was 90.
Beverly was born on December 29, 1928 in Cadillac to Richard and Opal (Williamson) Pullen. On September 1, 1946 in Angola, Indiana, she married Eugene Elofson and he preceded her in death in 2002.
Beverly had been a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Cadillac for many years and most recently was a member of the Lidgerwood Presbyterian Church in Spokane, Washington. Music was an important part of her life having played the organ and piano, singing in church choirs and community choirs. She was a member of the Philharmonic Choir and church circles and Mother’s Club in Anchorage, Alaska. Over the years Beverly has lived in Alaska, Michigan, Arizona, Florida, Nevada and Washington.
She is survived by her children: Jeanne (Jim) Carr of Detroit, Harold (Laura) Elofson of Spokane, Washington, Dawn (Kirk) Henderstein of Mesick; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings: Phyllis (Ed) Vaughn, Susan Pullen, Alfred (Shirley) Pullen, Ernest (Helen) Pullen and Charles Joseph (Mona) Pullen.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Cadillac with Pastor Peggy Huston officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at Banker Cemetery in South Branch Township, Wexford County.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
