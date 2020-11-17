Beverly Haines, 89, of Davenport, Iowa, formerly of Cadillac, Michigan, died Friday, November 13, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport. Private family services will be held with graveside services in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Cadillac, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Macular Degeneration Association.
Beverly Anderson was born on July 12, 1931 in Cadillac, Michigan, a daughter of Floyd and Marguerite (Tossey) Anderson. She was united in marriage to Charles W. Haines on August 30, 1952 in Cadillac. He preceded her in death on April 4, 1998 after 46 years of marriage and memories. Beverly worked alongside Mr. Haines in his photography business.
Beverly loved to travel all over the United States, and enjoyed taking crusies. Last year she was able to experience a trip to Ireland. She also was voracious reader, even with her macular degeneration, she continued to read on her Ipad.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Richard (Bonnie) Haines, Troy, Michigan, Sue (Paul) Alagna, Davenport, Iowa, Paula (Norm) Asiala, Hudsonville, Michigan, Larry Haines, Casa Verde, Arizona, Janet (Les Liedeke) Larson, McBain, Michigan; seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings: Eleanor Wedrite and Lawrence "Bud" Anderson. May they rest in peace.
