Beverly Jean Schultz

CADILLAC — Beverly Jean “Jeanne‘ Schultz of Cadillac passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Samaritas Senior Living. She was 91, although she always told people she was 38.

Jeanne was born August 21, 1928 in Missaukee County, Michigan to Autumn LeLand Largent and Freda L. (Nickerson) Largent. She was married to Ronald Baker for 29 years and remained friends after their marriage. In 1973 Jeanne married Clay Schultz and he preceded her in death on July 2, 1998.

She worked at Milliken’s in Cadillac for several years before getting involved in real estate. Jeanne was a realtor with Coldwell Banker, ERA, and Real Estate One for over 40 years. She was president of the Paul Bunyan Board of Realtors Association.

Jeanne was active in the community; taking on leadership roles in various organizations. She was a member of the Cadillac Elks Lodge and served as the exalted ruler. Jeanne also served on the board of Miss Wexford Area and Miss Michigan Pageants. She was a founding member of the Lake City Eagles and was involved with the Greatest Fourth in the North and the Lake City Area Chamber. Jeanne was an active member of the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce and served as a Chamber Ambassador. Jeanne was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Cadillac for many years. She loved to play cards, socialize, drink wine and was a member of the Red Hat Society.

She is survived by her son, Greg Baker of Cadillac; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, two children: Sandy Larsen in 2002 and Rick Baker in 2010, and her siblings.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Cadillac with Reverend Scott Torkko officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at church. Her final resting place will be Lake City Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Zion Lutheran Church of Cadillac.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

