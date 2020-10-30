Beverly Joan (Price) Bates age 84 of Luther passed away on October 27, 2020 surrounded by love in the comfort of her home.
She was born to Lawrence and Juanita (Doss) Price on October 27, 1936. A graduate of Lansing Eastern High School. She married Merl Bates in June 1954. Her years were fulfilled with raising her family, working on their family farm, supporting the family logging business (Bates Forest Products), then finally retiring from her job at Wal-Mart.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Juanita; father, Lawrence; brother, Roland Price and other dear family loved ones. She is survived by her husband of 66 years Merl Bates, four children, Dale and Sharlene (O'neil) Bates, David Bates, Timothy Bates, Judy (Bates) Lackie and Don Lackie; sister, Linda (Price) Carpenter; grandchildren, Randy Bates, Ginger (Bates) Mattos, Timmy Bates, Melissa (Bates) Miller, Devin Lackie, Casey (CJ) Lackie and Chanda Lackie; several great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and lots of treasured relationships with brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews with all included family and many, many close friends.
She was a very kind, warm-hearted lady and will be dearly missed.
We would like to express our gratitude to Hospice Care for the wonderful support they provided.
No services planned at this time.
