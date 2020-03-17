CADILLAC — Beverly Lynn Newman of Cadillac passed away Monday morning, March 16, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital after a lengthy illness. She was 68. Bev was born on August 30, 1951 in Monroe, Michigan to Cletis M. and Vandella (Barker) Mayes and they preceded her in death.
Bev graduated from Monroe High School before attending Monroe Community College. She did some various jobs while her husband completed college all while raising their family. After moving to New York she started working in insurance and moved to Cadillac in 2000 from Ludington. In Cadillac, Bev worked for Visions Auto Glass for six years and then worked at Johnson Insurance before retiring. Bev was a fabulous cook and enjoyed trying out all varieties of new recipes. She also enjoyed RV traveling with her husband.
On February 6, 1970 in Marquette she married Ted C. Newman and he survives her along with their daughter, Jennifer McKissick of Mount Clemens; two grandchildren, Anne McKissick and Ty Newfrey; two brothers, Donald (Joyce) Mayes of Monroe, Wayne (Gwen) Mayes of Saline; three sisters, Wilma Pope of LaSalle, Diane (Robert) Nolan of Monroe and Judy Davis of Dundee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ward Mayes and a sister, Marlene Jones.
A celebration of life will be held downstate at a later date. Her final resting place will be Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle, Michigan.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
