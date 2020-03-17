CADILLAC — Beverly Lynn Newman of Cadillac passed away Monday morning, March 16, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital after a lengthy illness. She was 68. Bev was born on August 30, 1951 in Monroe, Michigan to Cletis M. and Vandella (Barker) Mayes and they preceded her in death.

 Bev graduated from Monroe High School before attending Monroe Community College. She did some various jobs while her husband completed college all while raising their family. After moving to New York she started working in insurance and moved to Cadillac in 2000 from Ludington. In Cadillac, Bev worked for Visions Auto Glass for six years and then worked at Johnson Insurance before retiring. Bev was a fabulous cook and enjoyed trying out all varieties of new recipes. She also enjoyed RV traveling with her husband.

 On February 6, 1970 in Marquette she married Ted C. Newman and he survives her along with their daughter, Jennifer McKissick of Mount Clemens; two grandchildren, Anne McKissick and Ty Newfrey; two brothers, Donald (Joyce) Mayes of Monroe, Wayne (Gwen) Mayes of Saline; three sisters, Wilma Pope of LaSalle, Diane (Robert) Nolan of Monroe and Judy Davis of Dundee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ward Mayes and a sister, Marlene Jones.

 A celebration of life will be held downstate at a later date. Her final resting place will be Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle, Michigan.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

 

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.