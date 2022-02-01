Beverly M. Bigelow of Cadillac passed away Monday, January 31, 2022 at home. She was 93.
Beverly was born May 3, 1928 in Big Rapids, Michigan to William and Nellie M. (Forte) White and they preceded her in death. On September 20, 1947 in Cadillac she married Donald Bigelow and he preceded her in death on September 20, 2010.
She was a member of Saint Ann Catholic Church, Amvets Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary. Beverly enjoyed Watching birds, embroidery, reading and shopping. She often enjoyed going to the lake to have a hot fudge sundae and spending time with her family. Beverly also enjoyed watching Food Network.
Beverly is survived by her daughter, Mary (David) Hutchins of Cadillac; grandchildren, Brian (Bethany) Rudolph and Tim (Holly) Rudolph; great-grandchildren: Bristal, Bailey, Tristen, Thomas Rudolph and Christopher Davison; great-great grandchildren: Jake and Mason.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Bigelow; a sister, Evelyn Kelling; brothers, Richard, James, Gordon, Roy, Howard and Joseph White.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM, Friday, February 4, 2022 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Rev. Fr. Michael Janowksi officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
