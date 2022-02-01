Beverly Arlene (Richards) Vose of Hoxeyville, Michigan, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at her home at the age of 89.

She was born on November 4, 1932, to Ben and Geneva (Clauson) Richards and was one of eight children. She was raised and lived most of her life in the Boon and Cadillac areas. In 1986, she moved to Las Vegas, Nevada and worked at Nevada Title, returning to Michigan in 2004 to retire.

She is survived by her children: Carole (Chris) Frank of Traverse City, Robert Vose II of Arkansas, Velma "Sunshine" Weiler of Twin Lake, Susan (Doyle) Vander Pol and Nancy (Hartley) Creed both of Cadillac and William Vose of Hoxeyville; her brothers and sisters: Alvin Richards, Dennis Richards, IvaLu (Jake "Bud") Velfling, Geneva "Tootie" (Duane) Willett; sister-in-law Barb Richards; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She had eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son-in-law John "Jack" Weiler; great-grandchild Noah Wilson; two brothers Ben (Junior) and Lloyd; a sister and brother-in-law Virginia and Edward Kornoely; sisters-in-law Klara and Judy; and her former husband Robert Dale Vose, Sr.

Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts

12 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231) 824-6421
Call us today.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.