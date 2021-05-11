Billy Gene McKinley, 88, of Cadillac, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his wife Ruth E. McKinley, his parents, Olin and Opal (Powell) McKinley, his brothers Paul, Walter, Lyle, Ormal, Dell, and his sisters Blanche (McKinley) Arnold, Berniece (McKinley) Stewart, Barbara (McKinley) Vincent. His one surviving brother is Edward Dean McKinley of Cadillac.
Billy was born and raised in Cadillac, Michigan. When he was 17 years old, he enlisted in the Marine Corps. He spent from 1950-1953 in service of the country, serving with distinction. He was a recipient of two purple heart medals. While on leave during his military career, he met his wife Ruth (Truesdale) McKinley. They were married 66 years, he survived her by just a few months.
Billy was a painter by trade and spent many years alongside many family members who were also in the profession. Later, he finished his career with Stagg Machine Products in Cadillac, Michigan.
Billy will be missed by his children Lois (John) Gilbert, Mark (Laurie) McKinley; Carol (Kurt) Waltman; Karen (Brian) Ruth; his grandchildren; Sarah (Jeff) Thomas, Eric (Candace) Gilbert, Dan (Christina) McKinley, Kelly (Tonya) McKinley, Chelsie (Clifton) Hartstock, Megan (Quentin) Holtrop, Madison Waltman, Andrew Waltman, Kaitlyn (Kyle) Trefil, Nicole (Joey) Symonds, his 15 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
Private family funeral services will take place at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home in Cadillac, with committal services to be held at Liberty Township Cemetery in Manton. Memorial contributions may be directed to New Haven Church of the Brethren, 7587 Grant Road, Middleton, MI 48856. Memories and online condolences may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
