Billy Gene McKinley, 88, of Cadillac, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his wife Ruth E. McKinley, his parents, Olin and Opal (Powell) McKinley, his brothers Paul, Walter, Lyle, Ormal, Dell, and his sisters Blanche (McKinley) Arnold, Berniece (McKinley) Stewart, Barbara (McKinley) Vincent. His one surviving brother is Edward Dean McKinley of Cadillac.

Billy was born and raised in Cadillac, Michigan. When he was 17 years old, he enlisted in the Marine Corps. He spent from 1950-1953 in service of the country, serving with distinction. He was a recipient of two purple heart medals. While on leave during his military career, he met his wife Ruth (Truesdale) McKinley. They were married 66 years, he survived her by just a few months.

Billy was a painter by trade and spent many years alongside many family members who were also in the profession. Later, he finished his career with Stagg Machine Products in Cadillac, Michigan.

Billy will be missed by his children Lois (John) Gilbert, Mark (Laurie) McKinley; Carol (Kurt) Waltman; Karen (Brian) Ruth; his grandchildren; Sarah (Jeff) Thomas, Eric (Candace) Gilbert, Dan (Christina) McKinley, Kelly (Tonya) McKinley, Chelsie (Clifton) Hartstock, Megan (Quentin) Holtrop, Madison Waltman, Andrew Waltman, Kaitlyn (Kyle) Trefil, Nicole (Joey) Symonds, his 15 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild; as well as many other loving family members and friends.

Private family funeral services will take place at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home in Cadillac, with committal services to be held at Liberty Township Cemetery in Manton. Memorial contributions may be directed to New Haven Church of the Brethren, 7587 Grant Road, Middleton, MI 48856. Memories and online condolences may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com

The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.